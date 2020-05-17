Phyllis Diane FosterAIKEN - Staff Sergeant Phyllis Diane Foster, SC Army National Guard (Ret.), entered into rest Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 69.Mrs. Foster was born May 29, 1950 in Greenville, SC to the late Charles Henry Holcombe and the late Lona Parris Holcombe. She proudly served in the SC Army National Guard for twenty-six years, retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant. She then worked for Lowe's in Aiken, retiring after eighteen years of service. She was a resident of Aiken since 1973 and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Mrs. Foster was a member of The American Legion Post 26 and volunteered at Anchor Health & Rehab.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Daniel Christopher Foster; and a brother, Kenneth Holcombe.Survivors include three sons, Michael Foster (Kim), Columbia, SC, Charlie Foster (Tabatha), Johnston, SC, and William Foster (Doree), Aiken, SC; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorraine Brezeale (Michael); and her dog, Minnie.Friends may call Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in The George Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Chris Masters will officiate. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing will be encouraged at both the visitation and funeral.Memorial contributions may be directed to Shiloh Baptist Church or The American Legion.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting