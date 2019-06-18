Phyllis Flynn
New Ellenton - PHYLLIS HAYNES FLYNN, 66, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at AU Medical Center.
A native of Beckley, WV, Phyllis was a daughter of the late Bill and Beverly Johnson. She lived in Aiken County most of her life and was a retired computer programmer at MCG Hospital. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Key, New Ellenton; a son, James Flynn, Toledo, OH; eleven grandchildren, Courtney Streett, C'Ara Key, Sandra Key, Amber Harsch (Jonathon), Ana Gibson, Tyler Flynn, Kasi Flynn, Sammy Flynn, Jayden Flynn, Heather Bronikowski, Krystal Jovanovic; honorary grandchildren, Brooke and Meghan Yates; seven great-grandchildren and two on the way; sisters, Gail Crook (Harold), North Augusta, Terry Kendrick (James), Aiken, Angie Prout (Steve), Greenville; sister-in-law, Daphne Johnson, New Ellenton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Haynes and brother, Sammy Johnson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, June 19th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Corinth Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be Thursday morning, June 20th at 11 o'clock at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Mike Yates will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Corinth Baptist Church Children and Youth Departments, 819 Main St., S, New Ellenton, SC 29809.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 18, 2019