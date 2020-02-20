Home

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery.

Phyllis Gail Thomas

Phyllis Gail Thomas Obituary
Phyllis Gail Thomas
Aiken - PHYLLIS GAIL THOMAS, 58, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Augusta, Phyllis was a daughter of Irene Franklin and the late Bernard Eugene Franklin. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, daughter, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Turby F. "Zack" Thomas III; daughter, Ginger Irene Samples; granddaughter, Aleiya Bre Dixon, all of Aiken; mother, Irene Franklin, Augusta; sisters and brothers, Gloria Ellis, Jerry Franklin, Gene Franklin, Patricia Manning, all of Augusta.
A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon, February 21st at 1 o'clock in Southlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020
