Phyllis Hendrix Davis
Phyllis Davis
Aiken - Mrs. Phyllis Hendrix Davis, 73, wife of Mr. Ronald Ray Davis, of Aiken, passed away September 30, 2020.
Born January 22, 1947 in Augusta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Milton Lafayette Hendrix and Geneva Tankersley Hendrix.
She attended Winthrop University and graduated in 1969 with a degree in teaching. Upon graduation, she taught at Strom Thurmond High School. She met Ron Davis and they married in 1970. They moved to Aiken from Edgefield where she taught at Wardlaw Academy until 1980. She later went on to teach at St. Angela Academy and CA Johnson. She and Ron finally settled in Aiken in 2006 after having been in Costa Mesa, CA, Knoxville, TN, and Columbia. She worked for USCA in the Finance office until 2014. She was a faithful member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the Women's Bible Study group.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years; and her sister, Cynthia Duggins of Aiken.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to USC Aiken Advancement Office, 471 University Parkway, Aiken SC 29801 for The Phyllis and Ron Davis Musical Theatre Endowment Fund.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
