Mrs. Phyllis Jean James
Aiken - Mrs. Phyllis Jean James, 87, of Aiken, passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be private at Southlawn Cemetery and are under the care of GEORGE FUNERAL HOME.
Born on November 20, 1932, in Tazewell, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Velma Summers. Phyllis lived in Clay, West Virginia in her early years and moved to Aiken with her husband Paul in 1954. She enjoyed her many years of work at St. Joseph Hospital in Augusta, Ga. The activities in her life reflected who she was. Her life was full of creativity which included gardening, genealogy, painting and the hand-made quilts she created for the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Okey Paul James, a daughter, Peggy James, sister-in-laws Ellen Taylor, Mava Parsons and Polly Moore, brothers, Joseph James and Ransom James, Jr.
Phyllis is survived by a son, David James (Toby) of New Ellenton; daughters, Debra Deily (Kevin) of Aiken and Nancy James of Port Charlotte, Florida; four grandchildren, Nicholas Deily (Kristen) of Aiken, Jennifer Deily of Aiken, Julia James (Michael) of Aiken and Shelly James of New Ellenton; four great-grandchildren, Zayne, Kamdyn, Holden and Kolby Deily; sister-in-laws, Evelyn Rogers of N.C., and Jenna Smith of Missouri as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 600 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809.
