Polly P. Hill
North Augusta - Funeral Services for Mrs. Polly P. Hill, 89, who went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Chris Dickert officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hill was a native of Charleston, WV, having made North Augusta her home for the past 66 years. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from DuPont as a secretary with over 30 years of service. Mrs. Hill was a strong independent woman who was widowed young. She raised her two wonderful girls, always assuring they had what they needed. Mrs. Hill enjoyed working in her yard, going fishing and traveling with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nancy Patrick; her husband, Thomas F. Hill; three sisters, Carroll Ellis, Joan Moales, Gail Crowder; and a grandson, Ryan J. Craven.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cynthia Hill and Susan (Patrick) Toohey, of North Augusta; four siblings, Pete (Emogene) Patrick, Trish Pew, Mike (Freda) Patrick, Pattie (Carl) Smith; a brother-in-law, Dick Moales; a grandson, Tom (Allie) Langley, three great-grandchildren, Parker Langley, Zachary Langley, Matthew Langley; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday morning from 10 o'clock until the hour of service.
The family would like to express special appreciation to the staff of Day Break Adult Care Services for their compassionate care.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 22, 2019