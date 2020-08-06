1/1
Preston Johnson
Mr. Preston Johnson, age 69, passed away Sunday August 2, 2020 at Blackville Healthcare and Rehab in Blackville, SC.
Private funeral services will be held Friday, August 7 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel.
Preston leaves to cherish his memory; three sisters, Jessie Mayes (Nathan), Leila Brown (Charles), Caroletha Latting (William); two brothers, James Johnson and Jimmie Johnson; other relatives and loving friends.
Friends may call his sister, Jessie @ 803-270-7940 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 Today from 4-7 PM.

Published in The Aiken Standard on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral service
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
