Mr. Preston Johnson, age 69, passed away Sunday August 2, 2020 at Blackville Healthcare and Rehab in Blackville, SC.

Private funeral services will be held Friday, August 7 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel.

Preston leaves to cherish his memory; three sisters, Jessie Mayes (Nathan), Leila Brown (Charles), Caroletha Latting (William); two brothers, James Johnson and Jimmie Johnson; other relatives and loving friends.

Friends may call his sister, Jessie @ 803-270-7940 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 Today from 4-7 PM.

