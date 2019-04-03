Ms. (Priester) Ruthie
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priester Ruthie.
Aiken - Ms. . Ruthie Priester entered into rest on Friday , March 29, 2019 . Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12 noon at Second Baptist Church, Aiken, SC. with Rev. Charles Matthews officiating. Interment will be at All Cemetery, Allendale, SC. She leaves to cherish her life and legacy , children; Andrea Priester, Charmaine (Sidnee) Norwood and Senior Airman deAnthony (Meghan) Priester, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sisters; AngieLena Roberts, Dorothy Hightower, WillieMae Priester and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives. Viewing will be held today from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and from 10:30 am until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 3, 2019