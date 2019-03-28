Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel McGrath. View Sign

Rachel McGrath

AIKEN - Mrs. Rachel Owens McGrath of Aiken South Carolina went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 25, 2019 at Benton House. She was 86.

Mrs. McGrath was born December 4, 1932 in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania where she lived the majority of her life. She also resided in Jefferson City, Missouri and retired here in Aiken in 1989 with the love of her life Paul E. McGrath who predeceased her. Mrs. McGrath was outstanding in at all her pursuits as a golfer, seamstress, flower arranger, actress and gardener. She worked at the state legislature in Jefferson City Missouri and as a legal aid in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Most of all she was an extraordinary mother to four girls who she adored and loving wife to her husband.

Her parents Edna and Daniel Owens of Pittsburgh PA, her brothers Daniel Jr. Owens and Jackie Owens, also of Pittsburgh PA, her sisters Maureen Keel and Blanche Kelty, both of Florida, have gone before her.

She is survived by her four daughters, Cindy Ewers (Leonard) of Vienna, MO, Paula Rieger (Mark) of Aiken, SC, Patty Budd (Frank) of Charleston, SC and Sandy Harnden (Danny) of Greensboro, NC, sister Karen Vijuk (Robert) of Aiken SC, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Requiem Mass will be held 1:30 PM Friday, March 29, 2019 at Saint Mary Help of Christians Old Church on Park Avenue, Aiken South Carolina.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Benton House, Hitchcock Place and Encompass Hospice for their devotion to and their utmost care for their mother. There are no words to describe the love and professionalism that these people gave to our mother as they treated her as if she were their own.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the in Mrs. Rachel McGrath's name.

