Raheem B. "Man Man" Johnson
Aiken - Funeral services for Mr. Raheem Bernard Johnson, age 21, who passed away suddenly Saturday, January 18, 2020 will be held 1 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 7-8 PM. Friends may call at 230 Oakwood Drive, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St.,SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 on from 4-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jan. 23, 2020