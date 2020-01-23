Home

Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
Raheem B. Man Man Johnson

Raheem B. Man Man Johnson
Raheem B. "Man Man" Johnson
Aiken - Funeral services for Mr. Raheem Bernard Johnson, age 21, who passed away suddenly Saturday, January 18, 2020 will be held 1 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 7-8 PM. Friends may call at 230 Oakwood Drive, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St.,SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 on from 4-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jan. 23, 2020
