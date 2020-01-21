|
|
Rahem Johnson
AIKEN - Mr. Rahem Johnson, 21, of 230 Oakwood Dr, entered into rest January 18, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include two daughters, Kay'Zlee Johnson &Taylor Johnson both of Aiken; one son, King Johnson, Aiken; mother, Sheila Johnson (Ernest Simpkins) Aiken; father, Roderick Glover (Lateasha Wilson) Aiken; three sisters, Shterria Johnson, Tyisha Johnson, & Khalie Glover all of Aiken; eight brothers, Roderick Johnson, Roderick B. Glover Jr, Dequan Murray, Zion Wilson, Zamari Wilson, Tay'shun Glover all of Aiken, Shakim Murray, and Ahmad Murray both of Augusta; maternal grandparents, Edward & Patricia Holloway, Aiken; paternal grandfather, Horace Glover, Aiken.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020