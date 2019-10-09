Ralph A. Johnson
AIKEN - Ralph A. Johnson, formerly of New Albany, Ohio passed away at his home in Aiken, South Carolina surrounded by friends and family on October 5, 2019 from complications of ALS.
Dr. Johnson is the former Superintendent of New Albany Schools and the Director of Leadership at the ESC of Central Ohio.
He was born April 7, 1947 in New York City to the late Ralph A. Johnson Sr. and Grace Marion (Coggins) Johnson. He is survived by his adored wife Terry Lynn (Wise) Johnson formerly of Upper Arlington, Ohio, his sister Grace Hanser and brother Kenneth.
He completed his PhD at Ohio University. He graduated from high school at The Stony Brook School in New York. He was the Co-Captain of his high school football and wrestling team. He went on to Captain his college wrestling team, and was four time state collegiate champion and two-time SEC conference champion.
Until his illness Dr. Johnson was Director of Leadership at the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio where he provided executive training for practicing school superintendents as well as a variety of consulting services to school boards. Dr. Johnson has also served as the former Superintendent In Residence at The Ohio State University, College of Education. At Ohio State, he was responsible for coordinating the accelerated licensure program for Ohio Superintendents and directing the National Academy of Superintendents.
At his request, no services will be held.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
