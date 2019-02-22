Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ralph Britt

Parksville - Ralph Neil Britt, age 61, of Parksville, S.C., formerly of Warrenville, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was the son of Gerald M. Britt and the late Earlene Lewis Britt. In addition to his father, he is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Dozier; sisters, Sharon Prince, Tonya Brown and Tina Hendrix; a brother, Tony (Anita) Britt and two grandchildren. He was born in Aiken County, S. C. He was a member of Warrenville First Baptist Church. He was employed at Key's Fire Protection. He had previously worked in Law Enforcement and for the Fire Department; two professions that he dearly loved. He was also an avid fisherman. Neil, as he was so fondly known, had a contagious smile and a love for his fellowman. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched during the 61 years that God granted him on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and he shall live on forever in the hearts of his family and friends. A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Firefighter Honors, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Steve Simpson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Saturday evening, February 23rd from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Aiken, Barnwell and McCormick County Emergency Service Departments. Memorials, in Neil's honor, may be made to Warrenville First Baptist Church, P. Box 338, Warrenville, S.C. 29851. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at

Ralph BrittParksville - Ralph Neil Britt, age 61, of Parksville, S.C., formerly of Warrenville, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was the son of Gerald M. Britt and the late Earlene Lewis Britt. In addition to his father, he is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Dozier; sisters, Sharon Prince, Tonya Brown and Tina Hendrix; a brother, Tony (Anita) Britt and two grandchildren. He was born in Aiken County, S. C. He was a member of Warrenville First Baptist Church. He was employed at Key's Fire Protection. He had previously worked in Law Enforcement and for the Fire Department; two professions that he dearly loved. He was also an avid fisherman. Neil, as he was so fondly known, had a contagious smile and a love for his fellowman. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched during the 61 years that God granted him on this earth. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and he shall live on forever in the hearts of his family and friends. A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Firefighter Honors, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Steve Simpson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Saturday evening, February 23rd from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Aiken, Barnwell and McCormick County Emergency Service Departments. Memorials, in Neil's honor, may be made to Warrenville First Baptist Church, P. Box 338, Warrenville, S.C. 29851. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements. You may sign the guest registry at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Napier Funeral Home

315 Main St.

Graniteville , SC 29829

(803) 663-3131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close