Ralph Eugene Bragg
Aiken - Ralph Eugene Bragg, 90, husband of 65 years to the late Betty Jean Brock Bragg, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Hammond Place in North Augusta.
A native of Joanna, SC, Ralph was a son of the late Fred D. Bragg, Sr. and Eunice Wallenzine Bragg. He attended the University of South Carolina for a year and then served in the Army Signal Corps from 1951 to 1953. He served a year in Korea with the Far East Long Line Signal Group 1 & 2. He received the Korean United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with 2 stars and also received the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. After his discharge he returned to Joanna and worked in the local textile mill before coming to Aiken in February of 1954. He went to work at SRS and retired in 1996 after working for DuPont and Westinghouse for 42 1/2 years in the Electrical and Instrument Department. Ralph was a long-time member of Millbrook Baptist Church where he taught Junior Boys Sunday School and Training Union. He was also a long-time member of Town Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Chairman of Ushers and served on the Building and Grounds Committee.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynne Ergle (John), Graniteville; two sons, Gerald Bragg (Susan), Warrenville, Ken Bragg, Aiken; nine grandchildren, Felicia Ergle, John Ergle, Devin Bragg, Dustin Bragg, Phillip Bragg, Matthew Bragg, Kenneth Bragg, Joshua Bragg, Ashley Mathis; six great-grandchildren, Katie Bragg, Jakob Bragg, Nate Bragg, Abigail Bragg, Kayden Bragg, Karson Mathis; a great-great-granddaughter, Kylie Warren.
In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Bragg Burkhart; a sister, Jeanette Cannon; a brother, Fred Day Bragg, Jr.
Due to CDC recommendations a private funeral service will be held at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home with The Rev. Clint Smith officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Augusta Warrior Project (forcesunited.org).
The family would like to offer the appreciation to the staff of Hammond Place and all other associated caretakers.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020