Ralph Moore
BATESBURG - MSgt Ralph Thomas Moore, 91, USAF, Ret. passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Born in Hull, Ga. and a life time resident of the Aiken/Ridge Spring area retired Airforce MSgt. Ralph (aka "The Colonel") Moore was a son of the late Ida Mae (Matthews) Moore and Thomas Albert Moore.
He is survived by his three daughters, Janet Hall, Lexington SC; Kathy Bond, Ridge Spring SC; Karen Latham, North Augusta SC; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Anne Moore; a daughter, Helen Sweat; two sons, Michael and Robert Moore; and a grandson Timothy Sweat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aiken ASPCA.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 28 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Ralph's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 27, 2019