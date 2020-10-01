1/1
Ramona Ann Ramsey Gilbert
Aiken - Ramona Ann Ramsey Gilbert went home to be with Jesus on September 29, 2020. She was the daughter of Addie Mae and Dennie Willis Ramsey having been born in Cedar Grove, WV on January 22, 1929.
Ms. Ramona was a homemaker for many years, and in the 1970's was involved with the USO, hosting soldiers from Ft. Gordon in her home. She eventually worked in the beauty industry, selling Elizabeth Arden cosmetics at Eckerd Drug. Also, she was proud that she was a trained Certified Nursing Assistant. She loved the Lord and adored her family. She was very talented with sewing, having crafted lovely tablecloths and matching napkins for Christmas, and when her children were little, she sewed their clothes and was very good at it.
She is safe and warm in the arms of Jesus now, and reunited with her beloved son, Ira, who had preceded her in death in 2001, as well as her parents, and her brother, Dennie (D.W.) Ramsey, Jr., sister-in-law, Eleanor Ramsey, and her sister Juanita Wargo and niece, Sandy Wargo.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Sheila Yvonne (Jim) Moynihan of Yorktown, VA, Laura Lea (Robert) Wagner of Martinez, GA, and Julie Ann (Charles) Coleman of Aiken, SC. Grandchildren are Ashley, Dean, and Kathleen; and two great grandchildren Ira and Nash, as well as her nephew, Dennie W. Ramsey, III.
Ms. Ramona's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Pruitt Health of Aiken for their kindness and care of their sweet momma.
"See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are." 1 John 3:1
The funeral service will be held from the graveside in Sunset Memory Gardens Saturday morning, October 3rd at 11 o'clock. The Rev. Bill Howard III will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Millbrook Baptist Church Building Fund, 223 South Aiken Blvd. SE, Aiken, SC 29803.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2020.
