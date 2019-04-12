Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy OÊ»Banion. View Sign



Warrenville - Mr. Randy Curtis O'Banion, 63, of Warrenville, SC, son of Walter Curtis and Georgia Ann Mays O'Banion, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a graduate of LBC High School. He was a former Lab Technician at Clearwater Finishing Plant and retired from Walmart, where he was a Stocker. He was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. Randy loved sports, watching NASCAR and was an avid Atlanta Falcons fan and Kentucky Wildcats fan.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019, beginning at 10 'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor Wesley Greene will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery, Warrenville, SC.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Highland Pines Baptist Church.

