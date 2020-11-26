Ray Porter, Sr.
Evans, GA - Mr. Ray F. Porter, Sr., age 86 of Warrenville, S. C., husband of the late Nancy C. Jackson Porter and son of the late Franklin G. Porter and the late Mary C. Walling Porter, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters; Sheryl (Randy) Wood, Vicki (Robert) Wise, Cindy (Larry) Taylor, and Lisa (Larry) Shealy; ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Ray F. Porter, Jr.
He was born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S. C. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Warrenville, S. C. He retired from the Air force with the rank of Staff Sergeant with 20 years of service; after that, he was a Head Operator for Kimberly-Clark with 23 years of dedicated service. His family stated that he loved to go to Flea Markets. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved his family with all his heart, and they in turn loved him. He shall be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Death is not the end, as he has just made that great transition to his new Heavenly Home, where all is joy and peace in a land of endless tomorrows.
A service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM with his son-in-law, Randy Wood officiating. The interment will follow at the Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 516 West Ave., North Augusta, S. C. 29841. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements.
