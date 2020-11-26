1/1
Ray Porter Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Porter, Sr.
Evans, GA - Mr. Ray F. Porter, Sr., age 86 of Warrenville, S. C., husband of the late Nancy C. Jackson Porter and son of the late Franklin G. Porter and the late Mary C. Walling Porter, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters; Sheryl (Randy) Wood, Vicki (Robert) Wise, Cindy (Larry) Taylor, and Lisa (Larry) Shealy; ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Ray F. Porter, Jr.
He was born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S. C. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Warrenville, S. C. He retired from the Air force with the rank of Staff Sergeant with 20 years of service; after that, he was a Head Operator for Kimberly-Clark with 23 years of dedicated service. His family stated that he loved to go to Flea Markets. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved his family with all his heart, and they in turn loved him. He shall be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Death is not the end, as he has just made that great transition to his new Heavenly Home, where all is joy and peace in a land of endless tomorrows.
A service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM with his son-in-law, Randy Wood officiating. The interment will follow at the Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 516 West Ave., North Augusta, S. C. 29841. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements.
You can visit the online guest register at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville Napier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved