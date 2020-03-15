|
|
Raymond I. 'Buddy' Martin, Jr.
AIKEN - Raymond I. Martin, Jr, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and Ms. Becky, our hospice nurse.
Graveside services will be held at 3:15 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Father Joseph Whitehurst officiating and Chaplain Simon Matthews assisting.
"Buddy" as he was affectionately known was born in Augusta, GA to the late Raymond I. Martin, Sr. and the late Vera J. Martin. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Gertrude D. Deese. The eldest son of three children Buddy graduated from Richmond Academy and retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass with over 29 years of dedicated service.
Buddy was a loving and devoted husband of 60 years to the love of his life, Wanda S. Martin. They proudly share 3 daughters. Buddy never met a stranger. He lived life through simple pleasures. He enjoyed being with his family and grandchildren. Buddy was deeply and endlessly loved by his family.
Buddy is survived by his beloved wife Wanda and their 3 beautiful daughters, LouCindy J. Martin of Aiken, SC, Eileen L. Pate (Gary) of Gloverville, SC and Raye M. White (Kevin) of Aiken, SC; 3 adorable grandchildren, Timmie M. Boyd, James P. Hope, Jr. and Letitia R. Hope all of Aiken, SC; 3 wonderful bonus grandchildren, Jacob R. White (Lauren) of Aiken, SC and Amanda K. White of Central, SC; one great-granddaughter, Kahlessi J. Boyd; a brother, Lawrence R. Martin (Cherrie) of Augusta, GA; brother-in-law, Norman K. Strickland of Brunswick, GA; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his 4 fur babies, Tipsy, Kiki, Jack and Cooper.
The family wishes in lieu of flowers that all memorials go to Encompass Health Hospice of Aiken, 37 Varden Drive, Suite B, Aiken, SC, 29803. For all their loving and caring staff that made our dad be more of a loved one than a patient especially Becky and Towanna.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 2:00 until 3:00 PM.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Augusta, GA, 30904
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 25, 2020