Raymond Kirkland
1939 - 2020
Raymond Kirkland
Warrenville - Mr. Raymond Eugene Kirkland, age 81, entered into rest on Thursday November 5th, 2020 at his home in Warrenville, SC. He is survived by his sisters, Delores Kirkland Calhoun, Pam Kirkland Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Eugene and LouElla Holloway Kirkland.
Mr. Kirkland was a school teacher in the Baltimore Maryland School District and was a member of the Maryland Rose Society. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday November 8th, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Jones officiating. The interment will be at a later date. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
