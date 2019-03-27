Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond L. Mayhew. View Sign

Raymond L. Mayhew

Raymond L. Mayhew

AIKEN - Raymond Mayhew, formerly of Aiken, died on January 1, 2019 in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 103. He moved to Aiken in 1987 and moved to Seattle to be near his daughter in 2014. He was a member of Houndslake Country Club and an avid golfer. He attended First Presbyterian Church of Aiken.

Ray was born on April 2, 1915 to John and Anna Mayhew in Colchester, IL; the youngest of three children. He graduated from Greenville College, Greenville, IL in 1937, and received a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1944 from Purdue University. During his career as a chemist, he worked for GAF Corp. in Easton, PA and New York City, and Mona Industries in Patterson, NJ. He holds over 50 U.S. patents.

He was married for 56 years to Ruth Treyz Mayhew, who died in 2000. He survived by three daughters, Judith Andrews (Seattle, WA) Susan Blanchard (St. Marys, GA) and Deborah Kretschmer (New Providence, NJ), six grandchildren Robert Blanchard, Rebecca and Emily Andrews, William, Joseph and Lisa Kretschmer. and 5 great grandchildren, Jake and Tyler Blanchard, Colin and Elliot Olmsted and Magdalena St Louis. He leaves behind many friends in the Aiken Area.

A reception and time of remembrance will be held at Houndslake Country Club on Saturday, March 30 from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 27, 2019

