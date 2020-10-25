Raymond Leo Eckenrode, Sr.Aiken - Raymond Leo Eckenrode Sr., 93, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday October 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years Ida May Eckenrode. During his last two weeks he was visited by many family members and in spite of being very tired and weak he had enough strength to allow them all the chance to say their goodbyes.Born in Baltimore MD, Mr. Eckenrode was the son of William E. and Lily Welk Eckenrode. He had 5 brothers and 2 sisters.Mr. Eckenrode retired as a firefighter and EMT with the Baltimore County Fire Department. He was instrumental in chartering local 1311 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. He served his country during WWII in the navy as did 3 of his brothers. He enjoyed being a member of American Legion Post 26 in Aiken.He was a tinkerer all his life who loved taking things apart and fixing them. Family, friends and neighbors knew him as the guy to go if something wasn't working or was broken.Ray and his wife enjoyed traveling the US in their motor home. He loved being on the water, on his houseboat, or small motor boat or yachting to the BaHamas. At age 83, he crewed on the Dutch tall ship "Europa" during the North Atlantic Tallship Race from Charleston to Boston.Mr. Eckenrode is survived by his brother Gene Eckenrode of Philadelphia, PA, a sister Shirley Hamilton of Dundalk, MD, sons Raymond L. Eckenrode, Jr., Aiken, John M. Eckenrode and wife Sharon of Hyattsville MD, and daughter, Valerie Eckenrode Greene of Bel Air,MD; seven grandchildren, Nathan Eckenrode, Rachel Eckenrode Barengo and husband Steve Barengo, Anna Eckenrode, Leigh Ann Eckenrode, Scott Eckenrode and wife Melissa, Louise Eckenrode Ayer and husband Keith Ayer, Mark Eckenrode and his Wife Katie; 11 great grandchildren Peter, EJ, Paige, Shade, Charlotte, Olivia, Isabel, Selah, Lilah, Amirah May and Aiden.A memorial gathering to honor Ray & Ida Eckenrode will be held at a later date.SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG ROAD, AIKEN, SC.Visit the online guestbook at