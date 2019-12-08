|
Raymond Maclure, Jr.
AIKEN - Mr. Raymond Alfred Maclure, Jr., 83, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Maclure was born in Woonsocket, RI to late Raymond Alfred and Helen Tomaszek Maclure, Sr. He worked as a Quality Control Inspector for Bird Machine and Tool. Mr. Maclure had made Aiken his home since 2004
He is survived by his son, Michael (Paulie) Maclure, Aiken; two grandchildren, Erica (Justin) Goodwin, Aiken, Jeremy Maclure, Clemson, SC; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Mackenzie Neal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a .
The family will receive friends on December 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a brief memorial service beginning at 6:00 PM at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, 2019