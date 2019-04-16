Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Paul Moats. View Sign

Raymond Paul Moats

AIKEN - Mr. Raymond Paul Moats, age 80, formerly of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, died April 10, 2019, in Aiken, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra Moats.

He is survived by three sons: Kenneth of Colorado, Stephen and Thomas; several grandchildren, and good friend, John Hutson, of Williston.

Raymond served in the Air Force, during which time he was a contributing artist for the McGuire Foundation and Air Mobility Command at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He was a published artist, illustrator and photographer. He painted aviation, the history and technology of man and machine. His works have been in memorials and museums in the United States and Germany. Raymond enjoyed the honor of having industry, military and national leaders presented with his creations. He was also a landscape artist, most recently exhibiting his work at Art and Soul Gallery in Aiken.

At Raymond's request, there will be no visitation or memorial service.

Raymond Paul MoatsAIKEN - Mr. Raymond Paul Moats, age 80, formerly of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, died April 10, 2019, in Aiken, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra Moats.He is survived by three sons: Kenneth of Colorado, Stephen and Thomas; several grandchildren, and good friend, John Hutson, of Williston.Raymond served in the Air Force, during which time he was a contributing artist for the McGuire Foundation and Air Mobility Command at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He was a published artist, illustrator and photographer. He painted aviation, the history and technology of man and machine. His works have been in memorials and museums in the United States and Germany. Raymond enjoyed the honor of having industry, military and national leaders presented with his creations. He was also a landscape artist, most recently exhibiting his work at Art and Soul Gallery in Aiken.At Raymond's request, there will be no visitation or memorial service. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close