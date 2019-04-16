Raymond Paul Moats
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Paul Moats.
AIKEN - Mr. Raymond Paul Moats, age 80, formerly of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, died April 10, 2019, in Aiken, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra Moats.
He is survived by three sons: Kenneth of Colorado, Stephen and Thomas; several grandchildren, and good friend, John Hutson, of Williston.
Raymond served in the Air Force, during which time he was a contributing artist for the McGuire Foundation and Air Mobility Command at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He was a published artist, illustrator and photographer. He painted aviation, the history and technology of man and machine. His works have been in memorials and museums in the United States and Germany. Raymond enjoyed the honor of having industry, military and national leaders presented with his creations. He was also a landscape artist, most recently exhibiting his work at Art and Soul Gallery in Aiken.
At Raymond's request, there will be no visitation or memorial service.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 16, 2019