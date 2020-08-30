1/1
Rebecca Dicks Thomas
Rebecca Thomas
AIKEN - Mrs. Rebecca Dicks Thomas, age 81 of 3087 Silver Bluff Rd, died at her son's residence, North Augusta, SC on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. No funeral service will be held, but a memorial service will be held at a time and date to be determined. Her pastor is Rev. Bruce Wright of Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church, Aiken, SC. Her parents Beatrice and Wallace Dicks (Deceased). Brothers: Wallace Dicks Jr (Deceased, Clad Belton Dicks (Nora) children: Wanda, James, Duane (Deceased), Tyrone (Minister Suzette); Grandchildren :Kimberly, Brian, Tyrone II, Breanna, Maya; 1 great grandchild, Yuki Mariah Thomas. Rebecca Thomas was retired from the New York State Department of Labor as an Employment Consultant. Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 30 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
