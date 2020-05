Or Copy this URL to Share

Rebecca "Becky" Hickson Douse

Aiken - Rebecca Hickson Douse (Becky) passed away on, May 1, 2020.

On Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm a grave side service will be held at Zion Fair Cemetery, 97 Dry Branch Rd, Aiken, SC, by Pastor Wright.

Funeral conducted by C.A. Reid Funeral Home, in Augusta GA. Viewing is on Wednesday May 6, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm.



