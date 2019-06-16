Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebekah Brady. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebekah Brady

AIKEN - Rebekah Gail (Edens) Brady, DVM, age 33, crossed into Heaven on Thursday, June 13th at Aiken Regional Hospital. Loving family members and friends surrounded her as she drew her last breath on earth after a short and fierce battle.

Rebekah was born on December 9th, 1985, to Jerry and Sandra Edens of Belton, SC. She has one brother, Jonathan Edens, who is 17 months older than her (and she always thought he hung the moon). In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law and confidant, Lindsey (Moore) Edens; nephews; Emery and Asher; niece (and mini-Bekah spirit) Emaline of Piedmont. Her boyfriend, Brandon Sherman, and his precious son Cooper have provided significant joy to her life in Aiken also. Rebekah's grandparents are Charles and Dot Mauldin of Williamston; and her Grandmother Judy Edens of Pelzer who passed away in December 2018.

Rebekah had many amazing friends, and a lot of extended family, all of whom adored her.

Rebekah was a graduate of Clemson University and received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She was an Associate at Southern Equine in Aiken, and she enjoyed a beautiful home and life there. She will be "brought home" to Whitefield Baptist Church in Belton for her funeral service, where the church family have always supported and shown her love for her entire life. Rebekah will be remembered for her loving spirit, her contagious smile, and the way she made each of her loved ones feel as though they were uniquely precious to her. She had an independent spirit and a very rigorous work ethic. She worked and she loved equally and in the same manner ... with all of her heart. Rebekah will be forever missed on earth, but we look forward to seeing her again at the end of our own life-journey.

Whitefield's pastor, Mike McMinn, will conduct the service and Amy Janssen, Rebekah's cousin will provide the music. The family will gather at Whitefield at noon on Monday, June 17, 2019 to receive friends until the service begins at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

We know from the Bible that when a Christian dies, they do not become an angel with wings. Instead they enter into the presence of God and await the day of the Resurrection when their bodies will be made new. We don't know what these bodies will look like, but we do know two things: They will be more beautiful than the angels... and Rebekah is very persuasive, so -if she has any input- hers will be clothed in glitter and adorned with rhinestones. "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten".

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be addressed to The Children's Ministry of Whitefield Baptist Church, 207 Mitchell Road, Belton, SC, 29627. Rebekah's beloved niece and nephews are a part of this program, and she enjoyed many fond memories of growing up at Whitefield. Because of this, the family requested that all Vacation Bible School decor remain in place during her service. Additionally, her Mississippi State graduating class has set up an endowed scholarship in her memory. Donations can be made to: Dr. Rebekah Edens Brady Memorial Scholarship, Attn: Jimmy Knight, P.O. Box 6100, Mississippi State, MS 39762.

