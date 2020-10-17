1/1
Reed W. McGuire
Aiken - REED W. McGUIRE, 89, beloved husband of Margie D. McGuire, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Beech Mountain, NC, Reed was a son of the late Hurst and Addie McGuire. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving in Paris during the Korean Conflict. Reed had made Aiken, SC his home since 1951 and retired from the Savannah River Site. He attended Millbrook Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to Margie, his wife of 67 years include his daughter, Sandra Burkhart (Frank); son, Gary R. McGuire (Marilyn), all of Aiken; two grandchildren, Nicole Reed Burkhart, Ethan Logan Burkhart. In addition to his parents, Reed was preceded in death by his three brothers, Gene, Jerry and Wendall McGuire.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, October 18th at 1 o'clock at Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, Beech Mountain, NC. The funeral service will follow at 2 o'clock. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the church, 1326 Dark Ridge Rd., Elk Park, NC 28622.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
OCT
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
