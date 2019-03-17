Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Brooks. View Sign

Regina Brooks

AIKEN - Regina Brooks, age 77, passed away Friday evening, March 15, 2019 at her home. Ginny, a loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 10, 1941 to Herman and Lenore Stein. She attended local schools in the Phila. area and graduated from Temple University with a degree in Home Economics. While growing up she was considered a tom boy and participated in a number of sports, especially tennis. After College she worked for Philadelphia Electric Company demonstrating the advantages of cooking on electric appliances and during this time honed her skills as a gourmet cook. All during her a life everyone always looked forward to being invited to her home for a truly gourmet dinner.

She is survived by Alan, her husband of 53 years, a son Chad Brooks (Gloria) of Newburgh, NY, a daughter Toni Newman (Alan) of East Newport, NY, and 3 grandchildren, Miller, Sophia, and Eddie Newman. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Levitan and nephews Paul and Richard Levitan, and niece Terri Katzenstein. Most of all she will be dearly missed by her faithful pet dog, Greta and her true love, Katie, her driving carriage pony.

In Phila. while her children were growing up she retired from working to be a stay at home mother but was always very active in charitable organizations especially Deborah Hospital and Brandeis University. When her children became older, she went back to part time office work but then in the 1980's completely changed course and after extensive study became a successful insurance agent for Metropolitan Insurance Co. This career ended when she suffered a serious illness affecting her lungs and as a result her stamina. This also ended her athletic activities but to keep her husband company while he played and directed duplicate bridge games, she devoted herself into learning the game and over the next 30 years she became a very skillful bridge player and 2018 just before her latest illness made it impossible to play successfully, retired from playing as a silver life master in the American Contract Bridge League.

In 1999 Ginny and Alan moved from Phila. to Aiken, SC where once again Ginny joined a number of organizations and at the same time found a new activity in which she could participate - carriage driving. She bought all the necessary items - a pony, carriage, trailer, a pickup truck and all the traditional; attire, took lessons and became totally involved in the sport. As in the past she also became very involved in organizations, specifically the American Assoc. of Univ. Women (AAUW) where she was one of the organizers and hardest workers in promoting their annual book fair. She also participated in the Town and Country Club and the Newcomers Club, but most importantly was very active in the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue. Since she was a person who wanted to be totally involved, she became an officer of the driving club and at the synagogue she was president of the sisterhood and secretary on the board of the congregation. She became very adept on the computer and was the publisher of very beautiful newsletters for at least 3 of these organizations.

Ginny contracted a rare neurological disease in 2016 which eventually led to her death, but her smile and friendly spirit was never diminished. She was very loyal to her many friends and her bright outlook on life never wavered because of this marvelous attitude it is safe to say she had many, many friends.

There will be a graveside funeral service on Tuesday afternoon at 2PM at the Sons of Israel Cemetery - Hampton Ave. and Laurens St. (behind Bethany Cemetery).

Contributions in her memory can be made to Encompass Hospice Care at 37 Varden Dr., Aiken, SC 29803 or to Congregation Adath Yeshurun, P.O. Box 543, Aiken, SC 29802.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

