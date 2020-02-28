|
|
Regina Shealy
Aiken - Mrs. Regina Koon Shealy, 56, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Regina is the loving and devoted wife of Thomas Darrell Shealy. She is the loving mother of CPT. Ryan (Rachel) Shealy, D.M.D., Christopher (Summer) Shealy, Joshua (Mariah) Shealy and Justin (Elizabeth) Shealy. Regina is the "Mema" of Leo, Kaleia, Jude, Willow, Silver, and Asher. She is the sister of Ann West, Robert Koon, Jr., and Daniel Koon.
Memorials in honor of Regina may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation 5526 W 13400 S #510 Kerns, Utah 84096.
Visitation will be 1:30 - 2:30 pm on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Grace Covenant Church of God in New Ellenton, SC. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 pm.
Condolences may be made to the Shealy family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 11, 2020