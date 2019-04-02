Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ret. SGT Emerson F. Johnson. View Sign

Ret. SGT Emerson F. Johnson

AIKEN - Ret. SGT Emerson F. Johnson entered eternal life on March 30, 2019, at the age of 88. He was a loving and devoted husband to Naomi Walker-Johnson for 42 years. They lived in Aiken, SC. He is also survived by a son, Emerson (Gina) Johnson II and a daughter, Winta Johnson. The funeral will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church (3232 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907) followed by a repast at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church (Gray Mare Hollow Road, Aiken, SC 29803). Funeral and repast times are to be determined. The burial will take place at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery to be determined at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Emerson F. Johnson's name to either Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church (3232 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907) or St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church (PO Box 774, New Ellenton, SC 29809). Family and friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home.

Ret. SGT Emerson F. JohnsonAIKEN - Ret. SGT Emerson F. Johnson entered eternal life on March 30, 2019, at the age of 88. He was a loving and devoted husband to Naomi Walker-Johnson for 42 years. They lived in Aiken, SC. He is also survived by a son, Emerson (Gina) Johnson II and a daughter, Winta Johnson. The funeral will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church (3232 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907) followed by a repast at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church (Gray Mare Hollow Road, Aiken, SC 29803). Funeral and repast times are to be determined. The burial will take place at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery to be determined at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Emerson F. Johnson's name to either Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church (3232 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907) or St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church (PO Box 774, New Ellenton, SC 29809). Family and friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral Home Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home

126 Fairfield Street SE

Aiken , SC 29801

(803) 649-6123 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close