Ret. SGT Emerson F. Johnson
AIKEN - Ret. SGT Emerson F. Johnson entered eternal life on March 30, 2019, at the age of 88. He was a loving and devoted husband to Naomi Walker-Johnson for 42 years. They lived in Aiken, SC. He is also survived by a son, Emerson (Gina) Johnson II and a daughter, Winta Johnson. The funeral will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church (3232 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907) followed by a repast at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church (Gray Mare Hollow Road, Aiken, SC 29803). Funeral and repast times are to be determined. The burial will take place at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery to be determined at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Emerson F. Johnson's name to either Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church (3232 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907) or St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church (PO Box 774, New Ellenton, SC 29809). Family and friends may call the residence or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 2, 2019