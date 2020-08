Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Retha's life story with friends and family

Share Retha's life story with friends and family

Retha M. Schofield

AIKEN - Memorial Services for Mrs. Retha M. Schofield who passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 will be held 2 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 829 Meeting Place, Aiken, SC 29803.

For additional information, friends may call Nadia Schofield, 803 646 0741.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store