Rhoda May Steward OwingsAiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Rhoda May Steward Owings will be held at 3:00 pm at Cole Funeral Home on Sunday May 31, 2020 with Mike Rapp officiating.Mrs. Owings was the wife of the late Bryan Owings Jr. and the daughter of the late Ella Steward. She was a native of Buffalo, NY and had made Aiken her home for the last six years. She was a member of Calvary Chapel of Aiken. She had worked at ARA Coffee Systems in Rikton, NY and had retired after ten years of service. She was a former deacon of the Old Dutch Reform Church in Kingston, NY. Mrs. Owings loved camping and was a member of the RIP Snorters Camping Club for over 20 years. Her travels included New Hampshire and Maine, where she enjoyed the ocean and eating lobster.Survivors include: two daughters Dawn (Homer) Bollenbecker, Aiken and Beth (Thomas) Baisley, Aiken; four grandchildren Michael (Alana) Baisley, Bryan (Lauren) Baisley, Matthew (Kayla) Bollenbecker, and Kayla (Andrew) Buckingham; and seven great grandchildren Sinead Baisley, Madison Bollenbecker, Coraline Baisley, Aiden Buckingham, Makenna Bollenbecker, Boden Baisley, and Hayleigh Buckingham. She was predeceased by her companion for ten years, the late Mr. Robert "Bob" Slater.Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed and the service will be livestreamed on Facebook. A visitation with the family will take place following the service at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) Aiken, SC 298801. Please sign the online registry at: