Ms. Rhonda Powell
Aiken - Ms. Rhonda Lynette Powell, 58, of Aiken, SC, daughter of James H. and Julia Simmons Powell, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Rhonda was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC and enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting.
In addition to her parent's family members include her siblings, Larry Powell and Deborah King and her husband, Steve, all of Aiken, SC.
The family will greet friends on Monday, December 23, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel. Interment will take place in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery, Johnston, SC.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. (www.trinityumcaiken.org)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019