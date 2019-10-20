Richard Broadwater, Jr.
BATESBURG - Funeral services for Richard DeQunicy Broadwater, Jr., will be held 2:30 p.m. today, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church, Clarks Hill, SC with the Rev. Irene Freeman officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include a son, Princeton Amir Broadwater and his mother, Sherry Ann Richardson; his mother, Daisy Mae Clark Broadwater; a sister, Reginia CreeOcean Broadwater, a brother, Colby ManTanner Broadwater; his grandparents, Josh and Alberta Clark; great grandparents, Julian & Frances Anderson; a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral procession will leave the funeral at 1:30 p.m
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary,
250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, 2019