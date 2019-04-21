Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Frederick Proto. View Sign

Richard Frederick Proto

GRANITEVILLE - Richard Frederick Proto, age 63, entered into rest Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Richard was born November 9, 1955 in Augusta, GA to the late Rocco and Gladys Proto. He was a resident of the area for the past fifteen years, having previously lived in Augusta, GA, Columbia, SC, Charleston, SC, and Atlanta, GA. Richard was a loving husband and enjoyed playing golf and going fishing. He was a member of Optimist International where he was a Distinguished President and a Distinguished Lt. Governor for the state of South Carolina.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Carrolanne Busbee Proto; three best friends, Tippy Kirkland, Melvin Bannister, and Mike Minehart; and his two "children with fur coats," Ginger Snap and Miss Penny.

A prayer service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel with Deacon Steve Platte officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Final prayers and commendation will be at 3:00 PM Saturday May 4, 2019 in Calvary Cemetery with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, PO Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802 or Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS), PO Box 2207, Aiken, SC 29802.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting



