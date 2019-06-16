Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Rick" Heath

AIKEN - Mr. Richard Walker Heath, 74, passed away Friday, June 14th, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the cemetery. Following the funeral service and interment, a reception will be held in the Stevenson-McClelland building.

Pallbearers wil be Ash Milner, Jim Cushman, Minda Statkus, Benjamin Vujinovic, Eric Radford Sr., Eric Radford Jr., and Mike Reese

Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Rick's Supper Club (Tim Dangerfield, Jack Hammond, Ed Farmer, Steve Kisner, Pat Cunning, Ambrose Schwallie), and Satcher Motor Co. Employees.

Rick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved and adored his late wife Susan, his three children, Elizabeth "Lizzie", Kris, and Shannon (spouse Minda), and his grandchildren.

Rick was the long-time owner of Satcher Ford Motor Company, and an avid car enthusiast. He was well known and respected in the automotive community and a friend to many. He served two terms as President for the South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association (SCADA) and was a member of the Ford Dealer Advertising Association.

Rick was an avid University of South Carolina Gamecocks fan and ongoing supporter. He graduated from USC and one of his greatest joys was attending football games and tailgating with his family and friends.

Rick will be missed dearly. He will be especially missed by his Supper Club, which is made up of seven couples, who have met for dinner for thirty years. This group has shared many of life's significant events - weddings, births, and many happy occasions. In their hearts' will always be a place set at their table for Rick.

Rick's greatest love and biggest supporter was his late wife Susan Holley Heath. Susan made his life worth living and all his successes possible. The family takes peace knowing they are now happily reunited.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St. SW, Aiken, SC 29801

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC

Rick's online guest book may be signed at



