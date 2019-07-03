Richard James Dabolt
Aiken - RICHARD JAMES DABOLT, 73, beloved husband of Joyce Marie Valery Dabolt, died Monday, July 1, 2019 following a brief illness.
A native of Buffalo. NY, Richard was a son of the late John Henry and Margaret Ann Roach Dabolt. He moved to Barnwell, SC in 1973 and had lived in Aiken since 1977.
He was a nuclear engineer at Waste Management and then Energy Solutions. He was always a dedicated employee to nuclear safety and was a jack of all trades. Richard's dedication to his family and friends was paramount. His needs were always secondary to others.
Survivors include his beloved wife Joyce; three grandchildren, Patrick Beaver, Matthew Beaver, Kylee Davis; a sister, Marge Davis (Walt), Buffalo, NY, two brothers, Tom Dabolt (Barb), Hertford, NC, Michael Dabolt (Cindy), Benton, KY. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two sons, Gregory Paul Dabolt, Richard James Dabolt, Jr.; a daughter, Michelle Phillips and 5 siblings.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 5th from 7 to 9 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
A Funeral Liturgy will be Saturday afternoon, July 6th at 2 o'clock at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 3, 2019