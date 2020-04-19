|
Richard Mayock
Yanceyville, NC - Richard F. Mayock, longtime resident of Aiken and former member of the General Staff at the Savannah River Plant, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Yanceyville, NC, at the age of 87.
Known as Dick by family and friends, he was born the 7th of 8 children to Frank and Cecilia (Pauxtis) Mayock in Bear Creek, Pennsylvania, grew up nearby in Miner's Mill (on Mayock Street) and then in Philadelphia.
He was recruited to Georgetown University on a football scholarship, but after his first year there the school discontinued their varsity program, so he transferred to the University of Tennessee, for whom he played defensive end in the 1953 Cotton Bowl.
Trained as an accountant, with early jobs at Ford and IBM as well as Kewanee Oil, Dick was employed by the DuPont Company for 26 years, first in their home office in Wilmington, DE, later in Sydney, Australia, and finally as the General Superintendent of Business Services at SRP from 1977 - 1989, followed by a short stint with Westinghouse. He enjoyed playing golf, and retired to Southern Pines, NC where he could play year-round with his brother. He was also known for his rich baritone voice, and the songs he sang live on through his son, who sang them to his own children.
Mr. Mayock is survived by his children Donna Panabaker, Kim Lewis, and Richard, Jr. (Rick), his sister Louise and his brother Michael, 6 granddaughters and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ben, Joe and Frank, and his sisters Mary McDonnell and Ann.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, NC.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 29, 2020