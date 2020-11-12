Richard (Dick) Morton LasureAiken - Richard (Dick) Morton Lasure, 86, of Aiken, passed away November 8, 2020.He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Kathryn (Kay) Mercer Lasure.Born April 30, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harold Lasure and Rozella Mae Long Lasure.He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Linda Lasure, Charlotte, NC, Laura (Dave) Newton, Alexandria, VA, Rick (Tomeka) Lasure, Usk, WA, and Betsy (Ben) Dolan, San Antonio, TX. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jennifer Newton, Elias and Seraphena Lasure, and Rachel and Colleen Dolan.Dick graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1956 with a degree in Chemical Engineering and spent most of his career in sales at Olin Chemicals. While attending U of C, he was very involved with his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega. He was a long time supporter of University of Cincinnati sports teams and in his spare time he enjoyed golf, music and happy hour!In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Lasure will be cremated, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for thefamily may be left by visiting