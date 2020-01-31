|
|
Mr. Richard Paul Schad, Jr.
North Augusta - A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Richard Paul Schad, Jr, who died on January 27, 2020, will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 4 o'clock in the Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC 29829. The family will greet friends from 3 o'clock until service time. Visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 12, 2020