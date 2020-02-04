Home

Richard Ricky Doolittle

Richard "Ricky" Doolittle
Hephzibah, GA - Mr. Richard Lamar "Ricky" Doolittle, 61, of Hephzibah, GA, husband of the late Flossie C. Doolittle, entered into rest in the comfort of the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Dennis Davis, on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Born in and resident of Aiken County, SC, until eleven years ago, he was a son of the late Ernest Doolittle and the late Carline Scott Taylor. He was a very talented Painter and Drywall Contractor. Ricky was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Gloverville, SC. He enjoyed fishing. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren, Emily and Kaleb Danford, Noah, Faith and Isabella Doolittle and Nathan Prickett.
Additional family members include, his children and their spouses, John and Angela Doolittle, Augusta, GA, Kevin and Kristen Doolittle, Augusta, GA, Bryan Doolittle, Hephzibah, GA, Tasha and Michael Danford, Springfield, GA and Ricky and Karen Doolittle, Guyton, GA; siblings and their spouses, Vickie and Dennis Davis, Gloverville, SC and April and Bud Grimes, Trenton, SC. In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by siblings, Ernie Doolittle and Rachel New and a beloved granddaughter, who lives on in the hearts of all, Little Harmony Doolittle.
Friends will be greeted by the family on (this evening) Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Marion Dale Davis will officiate. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC. Pallbearers will be Steve Roberson, Rick Lovette, Tommy Davis, Lamar Davis, Ed Davis and Michael Danford.
Memories of Ricky and messages on
condolences may be shared by visiting
www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020
