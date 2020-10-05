1/1
Ricky Joe Hawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Joe Hawkins
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Ricky Joe Hawkins, 66, of Graniteville, SC, husband of forty-five years the late Pamela Kirkland Hawkins, entered into rest suddenly on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was the son of the late Brunson and Madeline Williams "Mack" Hawkins. He was a self-employed Paint Contractor for many years and attended the Banner of Love Church. Ricky enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching Carolina Football. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his grands, Christian, Brayden and Andon Hawkins and Robert Stephen, III and Pamela Faye Adams.
In addition to his wife, parents and grandchildren, family members include his children and their spouses, Rev. Ashley and Daronda Hawkins, Graniteville, SC and Talisha and Robert Adams, Martinez, GA and a sister and her husband, Brenda and Mike Story.
The family will greet friends on (this evening) Monday, October 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Jeffrey Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Brent, Brad and Jonathan Story and Robert Adams, Sr., Joshua Randall and Joshua Chavis.
The family has asked that if so desired, memorials be made to the Banner of Love Church.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hatcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hatcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved