Ricky Joe Hawkins
GRANITEVILLE - Mr. Ricky Joe Hawkins, 66, of Graniteville, SC, husband of forty-five years the late Pamela Kirkland Hawkins, entered into rest suddenly on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was the son of the late Brunson and Madeline Williams "Mack" Hawkins. He was a self-employed Paint Contractor for many years and attended the Banner of Love Church. Ricky enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching Carolina Football. More than anything however, he enjoyed spending time with his grands, Christian, Brayden and Andon Hawkins and Robert Stephen, III and Pamela Faye Adams.
In addition to his wife, parents and grandchildren, family members include his children and their spouses, Rev. Ashley and Daronda Hawkins, Graniteville, SC and Talisha and Robert Adams, Martinez, GA and a sister and her husband, Brenda and Mike Story.
The family will greet friends on (this evening) Monday, October 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Jeffrey Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in the Historic Graniteville Cemetery, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Brent, Brad and Jonathan Story and Robert Adams, Sr., Joshua Randall and Joshua Chavis.
The family has asked that if so desired, memorials be made to the Banner of Love Church.
