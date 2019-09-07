Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky L. Ryan Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Ricky L. Ryan, Jr.

Aiken - Funeral Services for Mr. Ricky L. Ryan, Jr, 35 of Aiken, SC will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Millbrook Baptist Church, Aiken SC with Dr. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Ricky will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. The family will greet friends Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3454 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville, SC.

Family members include his father, the late Ricky L. Ryan Sr and his mother the late Annette Stone Willing; a son Trey Kenneth Ryan, Aiken, SC; paternal grandparents, Carl and Jan Bryan, Aiken, SC; maternal grandparents, Nancy Holcombe, Aiken SC and the late Lyle Stone; a brother, Nathaniel Allen Willing, Warrenville, SC; a sister, Tabitha Nicole Ryan, Graniteville, SC; a nephew, Brandon Gabriel Ryan and his Aunts and Uncles; Randall and Angela Ryan, Ronnie and Melissa Ryan, Tripp and Melissa Bryan and Lyle Stone; all of Aiken, SC.

Jesus called Ricky's name while he was home asleep. I believe his dad and mom met him at heaven's gate to welcome him to his eternal home. Ricky was a pipefitter by trade and had traveled extensively. He enjoyed seeing the salt flats as well as working on Indian reservations. From Virginia to North Dakota and many places in between he enjoyed his work, his crews, and the many places he was able to travel. One of his supervisors that was captivated by Ricky's personality and smile gave him the nickname of RICKY BOBBY (from the movie Talladega Nights) not for his racing speed, but his ever-ready smile and willingness to take on any job he was assigned. Ricky was one of the best and hardest workers on his crew, which quickly earned him the respect of supervisors and project managers.

Ricky loved the outdoors; from shooting to landscaping, he enjoyed working with his hands. He had a wonderful loving heart and touched many while here on this earth. Words cannot express our love for Ricky or the pain of loss we feel right now. We will dearly miss our Ricky and look forward to the day when we will see him again. Please visit

