Rico Conrad Carter
AIKEN - Mr. Rico Conrad Carter, age 48, of 645 Sumter St. NE entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 2PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church. (Viewing 1pm-2pm). Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Vistation with family will be from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. today. Friends may call the residence of his daughter, Malia Wheeler, 712 Tennessee Ave., NW or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 3pm-8:30pm Thursday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 15 to May 16, 2019