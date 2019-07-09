Rita Delk Day
Aiken - RITA DELK DAY, 74, widow of Jerry Day, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Born in Denmark, SC, Rita was a daughter of the late George Roddy and Ida Hutto Delk. She lived most of her life in Orangeburg where she worked as a seamstress and bookkeeper; she was the former owner of Day's Flowers. She and Jerry retired to Hendersonville, NC. After his death she moved to Aiken in 2010 to be close to her daughter.
Survivors include her daughter, Harriett V Wise (Alan) of Aiken; brothers and sisters, Dondra Goff, Columbia, SC, George Allen Delk (LaWanda), Denmark, SC, Carol Weber, Ft. Meyers, FL, Joey Delk, Orangeburg, SC.
A Celebration of Rita's Life will be Thursday evening, July 11th from 6 until 8 o'clock at her daughter and son-in-law's home, 134 Forest Trail Court, Aiken, SC 29805.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Friends of the Animal Shelter (fotasaiken.org).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 9, 2019