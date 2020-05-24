Rita Evone Garvin
Rita Evone Garvin
AIKEN - Mrs. Rita Evone Toole Garvin, 82, of Aiken, SC, wife of the late Robert Julius Garvin, Sr., entered into rest in the comfort of her home on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Norton and Ruby Maxine Herron Toole. She was a Homemaker and attended New Life Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Garvin enjoyed playing bingo, rummy and traveling.
In addition to her parents, family members include her children, Robert J. "Robbie" Garvin, Jr and his wife, Phyllis, Aiken, SC, Randy Garvin, Aiken, SC and the late Ricky Alan Garvin, siblings, Glenda Fulmer, Aiken, SC, Jackie "Bubba" Toole, Winder, GA, Diane Henderson, Blackshear, GA and Jacqueline Solomon, WA; grandchildren, Kayla Dunbar, Taylor Garvin, Emily Garvin, Shontay Slade and Kari Garvin and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends on Monday, May 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Thom Harvey will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Taylor Garvin, Terry Fulmer, Mikey Fulmer, Thomas Gunter, Vincent Laquitara and Edward Lyle. Due to the COVID19 restrictions the health of others is our primary concern. Social distancing will be observed.
The family had asked that memorials be made to New Life Church of the Nazarene.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 24 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
