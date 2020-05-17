Robby Pyron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robby Pyron
NORTH AUGUSTA - Mr. Robby Joe Pyron, 68, beloved husband of forty-nine years to Mrs. Debbie Pyron, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry Pyron.
Mr. Pyron was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Rudolph and Gustiva Pyron and he lived in this area for thirty-six years. He was a parishioner of The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Augusta, GA. He was a retired project manager and pipefitter for forty years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Debbie Pyron, of North Augusta, SC; his children: Dawn Marie Palzewicz and husband David, of Canton, GA; Amanda Jo Pyron-Waters, of North Augusta, SC ; and Catherine Nicole Pyron, of North Augusta, SC; his sister, Judy Lilback, of Orange, TX and his grandchildren: Kayla Waters, Gabrielle Palzewicz, Jonathan Palzewicz, Aubrey Waters, and Isabelle Palzewicz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held later when the COVID 19 restrictions have been lifted.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Pyron family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 17 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved