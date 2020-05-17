Robby Pyron
NORTH AUGUSTA - Mr. Robby Joe Pyron, 68, beloved husband of forty-nine years to Mrs. Debbie Pyron, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry Pyron.
Mr. Pyron was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Rudolph and Gustiva Pyron and he lived in this area for thirty-six years. He was a parishioner of The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Augusta, GA. He was a retired project manager and pipefitter for forty years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Debbie Pyron, of North Augusta, SC; his children: Dawn Marie Palzewicz and husband David, of Canton, GA; Amanda Jo Pyron-Waters, of North Augusta, SC ; and Catherine Nicole Pyron, of North Augusta, SC; his sister, Judy Lilback, of Orange, TX and his grandchildren: Kayla Waters, Gabrielle Palzewicz, Jonathan Palzewicz, Aubrey Waters, and Isabelle Palzewicz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held later when the COVID 19 restrictions have been lifted.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Pyron family.
NORTH AUGUSTA - Mr. Robby Joe Pyron, 68, beloved husband of forty-nine years to Mrs. Debbie Pyron, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry Pyron.
Mr. Pyron was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Rudolph and Gustiva Pyron and he lived in this area for thirty-six years. He was a parishioner of The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Augusta, GA. He was a retired project manager and pipefitter for forty years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Debbie Pyron, of North Augusta, SC; his children: Dawn Marie Palzewicz and husband David, of Canton, GA; Amanda Jo Pyron-Waters, of North Augusta, SC ; and Catherine Nicole Pyron, of North Augusta, SC; his sister, Judy Lilback, of Orange, TX and his grandchildren: Kayla Waters, Gabrielle Palzewicz, Jonathan Palzewicz, Aubrey Waters, and Isabelle Palzewicz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held later when the COVID 19 restrictions have been lifted.
Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolence for the Pyron family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 17 to May 27, 2020.