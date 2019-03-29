Robert Anderson
AIKEN - Mr. Robert "Bob" Anderson, 90, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence.
Burial with military honors will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, March 31, 2019 at historic Bethany Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM at Aiken's First Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 29, 2019