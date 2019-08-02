Robert Arnold
AIKEN - Mr. Robert Nelson "Bob" Arnold, 76, beloved husband of Sandra L. "Sandy" Arnold, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Wyano, PA, Bob was a son of the late Robert H. Miltz and Hannah S. Arnold. At the age of two, Robert's father was killed in action during WWII. His mother remarried and Robert was raised by the late Harold M. Arnold. After graduating from Pennsylvania Military College Bob spent his career in the steel industry, retiring in upper management with US Steel.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a son, Jacob Scott Arnold, Pittsburgh, PA; one sister, Becky Arnold, Port St. Lucie, FL; brother, Richard Arnold, Fairless Hills, PA and an aunt, Mary Lou DeCaro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice, 35 Varden Dr. A, Aiken, SC 29803.
A small reception was held at the Kalmia Landing Clubhouse.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 2, 2019